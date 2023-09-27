Duncan man leads police on chase while intoxicated, authorities say

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - In Stephens County, a Duncan man faces five felony counts and 22 years in prison following a wild police chase early Sunday morning.

Court documents allege that 28-year-old Michael Newman took a relative’s car without permission while intoxicated and then led officers on an extensive chase through Duncan.

Those same documents say Newman drove around multiple roadblocks and ran into the driver’s side of a patrol vehicle with the officer inside before the car became stuck in a ditch. The officer only suffered minor injuries as a result.

Newman faces charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, endangering others while eluding policy, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

He’s in jail on a $50,000 bond.

