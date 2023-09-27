Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Electric blue tarantula species discovered in Thailand

Researchers say the electric blue coloring does not come from the presence of blue...
Researchers say the electric blue coloring does not come from the presence of blue pigmentation, but rather in the unique structure of their hair.(NARIN CHOMPHUPHUANG/ZOOKEYS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Researchers are calling the discovery of an electric blue tarantula species in Thailand mesmerizing, according to a study published in the research journal ZooKeys.

Researchers found the spider living in a mangrove forest during an expedition to Phang-nga province in southern Thailand.

They say the electric blue coloring does not come from the presence of blue pigmentation, but rather in the unique structure of their hair.

According to the study, the spiders’ coloring varies by sex and age.

Females and young males have more violet hairs than metallic blue parts of their bodies.

The electric blue tarantula is apparently one of the world’s rarest tarantulas because of the decline of mangrove forests, researchers say.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men have been charged in the death of an inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center.
Three men charged in connection to Comanche County Detention Center death
A 22-year-old Walters daycare worker has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious...
Walters daycare worker charged after alleged lewd acts involving two girls attending the daycare
Officials would like to issue a reminder that when visitors to the refuge are out in nature...
75-year-old gored by longhorn at Wildlife Refuge
Buffalo killed on private property by refuge employees, residents claim
Buffalo killed on private property by refuge employees, residents claim
Air Evac Helicopter at the Wildlife Refuge responding to the call of two stranded climbers.
Norman firefighter dies after rock climbing accident at Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
People were arrested after multiple stores were looted, police say. (CNN, @DAYJIAMAINPAGE, KYW,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Crowds of looters ransack Philadelphia stores
Breezy conditions will return to Texoma on Friday | 9/27 AM
Breezy conditions will return to Texoma on Friday | 9/27 AM
Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Crowds of masked teens ransack Philadelphia stores and arrests are made, police say