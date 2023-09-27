Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill Auxiliary hosts dance to fundraise for veterans

The Fort Sill Auxiliary is inviting the public to enjoy a night out dancing to raise money for veterans.
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fort Sill Auxiliary is inviting the public to enjoy a night out dancing to raise money for veterans.

Friday, from 8 to 12 p.m., the public is invited to dance to a live band. Ralf Spears and the Coalition will perform at the event and the cover charge is $5.

Veterans had let the post know that they were interested in putting on their dancing shoes.

“We have brought the dances back,” said John Parnell. “Hopefully people can come out and enjoy themselves and come out more because we are on post and look forward to having a great time.”

The cost for entry is $5 and the event is smoke-free.

The dance will be at VFW Post 5263 on 103 Northeast 20th Street.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old Walters daycare worker has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious...
Walters daycare worker charged after alleged lewd acts involving two girls attending the daycare
Three men have been charged in the death of an inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center.
Three men charged in connection to Comanche County Detention Center death
Officials would like to issue a reminder that when visitors to the refuge are out in nature...
75-year-old gored by longhorn at Wildlife Refuge
Buffalo killed on private property by refuge employees, residents claim
Buffalo killed on private property by refuge employees, residents claim
Air Evac Helicopter at the Wildlife Refuge responding to the call of two stranded climbers.
Norman firefighter dies after rock climbing accident at Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

Students recreate driving under the influence at the event hosted by Oklahoma Challenge.
Traffic safety event prepares teens to hit the road in Duncan
The Fort Sill Auxiliary is inviting the public to enjoy a night out dancing to raise money for...
Fort Sill Auxiliary hosts dance to fundraise for veterans
Fort Sill National Cemetery will host a funeral for an unaccompanied veteran.
Unclaimed veteran to receive burial at Fort Sill National Cemetery
Kirks EMS and the first responder community are inviting everyone to come out and support a...
Fundraiser for son of Lawton firefighter taking place Sunday