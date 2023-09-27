Fort Sill Auxiliary hosts dance to fundraise for veterans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fort Sill Auxiliary is inviting the public to enjoy a night out dancing to raise money for veterans.

Friday, from 8 to 12 p.m., the public is invited to dance to a live band. Ralf Spears and the Coalition will perform at the event and the cover charge is $5.

Veterans had let the post know that they were interested in putting on their dancing shoes.

“We have brought the dances back,” said John Parnell. “Hopefully people can come out and enjoy themselves and come out more because we are on post and look forward to having a great time.”

The cost for entry is $5 and the event is smoke-free.

The dance will be at VFW Post 5263 on 103 Northeast 20th Street.

