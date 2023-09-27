Hispanic Heritage Month: Jose Olivo works to help families in Southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News sat down with one man who says if it wasn’t for his culture, he wouldn’t be making change today.

Jose Olivo works with a non-profit to help kids and their families. He says his family is relatively new to Southwest Oklahoma but has strong roots in Mexico.

“I would say the biggest thing is hard work and gratitude,” Ovilo said. “That’s something I was taught from a very young age. Nothing is handed to you. Because, from where my family came from, a lot of times you didn’t have much even if you did work hard so you had to work for every single bit that you got. That’s how I carry on right now.”

