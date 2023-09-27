Expert Connections
Lawton City Council discusses plan to repair city streets

First up on the repair list are several residential roads.
By Justin Allen Rose and Korey Middleton
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council discussed several topics at their weekly meeting, including the next steps of the Ad Valorem tax.

Now that the proposition passed, the city can now start advertising for potential bidders.

Council members also listened to an update on a plan to repair city streets and bridges.

First up on the repair list are several residential roads.

After these roads are completed, phase three, which includes several main roads in Lawton, such as 38th Street, will begin.

City officials said they don’t have a timeline on these projects, but they are in the works.

“It’ll take quite a while to get all of those constructed, but we do require them to be working on two roadways at once,” Joseph Painter, Director of the Lawton Engineering Department said. “So whoever is the low-bid contractor, they’re required to have enough crews to work on multiple roads at the same time.”

During the streets and bridges repair report, Mayor Stan Booker made a motion to give the Streets Division any resources they need to complete the project.

