Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

McDonald’s adding 2 new sauces to menu

The new sauces will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide starting Oct. 9.
The new sauces will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide starting Oct. 9.(CNN, McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New sauces are coming to McDonald’s next month.

The popular fast-food chain says for a limited time, it’s adding two more to its dipping sauce lineup.

The first new addition is the Sweet & Spicy Jam.

McDonald’s describes it as a “jammy red pepper sauce with a tongue-numbing Szechuan peppercorn kick and extra heat from cayenne pepper.”

It’s the first-ever “breakfast-inspired” dipping sauce to be served at McDonald’s in the United States.

The second is called Mambo Sauce.

It’s inspired by a tomato-based sweet, spicy and vinegary sauce popular in Washington, D.C.

McDonald’s has partnered with chefs and influencers to show off what the new sauces can be paired with.

The new sauces will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide starting Oct. 9.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials would like to issue a reminder that when visitors to the refuge are out in nature...
75-year-old gored by longhorn at Wildlife Refuge
Three men have been charged in the death of an inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center.
Three men charged in connection to Comanche County Detention Center death
Anyone with any information on Presgrove’s case is encouraged to reach out to police.
Family of Noah Presgrove calls on public for help
A 22-year-old Walters daycare worker has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious...
Walters daycare worker charged after alleged lewd acts involving two girls attending the daycare
Air Evac Helicopter at the Wildlife Refuge responding to the call of two stranded climbers.
Norman firefighter dies after rock climbing accident at Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress says it wants to avoid a shutdown, but the House and Senate are moving even further apart
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Tech CEO honored by Forbes was fatally attacked at a Baltimore apartment complex, police say
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Homicide investigation underway in tech CEO's death