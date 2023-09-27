Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

North Korea says it plans to expel US soldier who crossed into the country

FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson on July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press and KIM TONG-HYUNG
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has decided to expel a U.S. soldier who crossed into the country through the heavily armed inter-Korean border in July.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that North Korean authorities have finished their questioning of Pvt. Travis King. It said that he confessed to illegally entering the North because he harbored “ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination” within the U.S. Army.

The agency did not say when authorities plans to expel King.

King bolted into the North in July while on a tour of the southern side of an inter-Korean truce village.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men have been charged in the death of an inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center.
Three men charged in connection to Comanche County Detention Center death
A 22-year-old Walters daycare worker has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious...
Walters daycare worker charged after alleged lewd acts involving two girls attending the daycare
Officials would like to issue a reminder that when visitors to the refuge are out in nature...
75-year-old gored by longhorn at Wildlife Refuge
Buffalo killed on private property by refuge employees, residents claim
Buffalo killed on private property by refuge employees, residents claim
Air Evac Helicopter at the Wildlife Refuge responding to the call of two stranded climbers.
Norman firefighter dies after rock climbing accident at Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Over 100 masked teens ransack, loot Philadelphia stores leading to several arrests, police say
This undated Department of Motor Vehicles photo provided by the FBI shows Robert Alvin Justus...
Jury convicts man with ties to ‘boogaloo’ movement in 2020 killing of federal security officer
Sen. Bob Menendez speaks during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Union City,...
Sen. Bob Menendez will appear in court in his bribery case as he rejects calls to resign