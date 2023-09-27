Expert Connections
OSDE reviewing teaching certificate of OKC principal

The teaching certificate of Murnan was previously approved by Ryan Walters himself.
By Justin Allen Rose and Korey Middleton
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is launching an investigation into the Western Heights Public School District.

OSDE said the investigation into the district’s accreditation status is based on concerns over the principal doing drag in his spare time.

The department is reviewing the teaching certificate of the principal, Shane Murnan, who under the alter ego Shantel Mandalay, has done drag children’s story times in the past.

The teaching certificate of Murnan was previously approved by Ryan Walters himself, and a background check was done prior to the 2021 book reading.

Walters says parents are “deeply concerned” about the message being sent by a district that would put a drag queen in charge of schools, saying it is quote “simply unacceptable.”

