Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Over 100 masked teens ransack, loot Philadelphia stores leading to several arrests, police say

Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also allegedly assaulted a security guard at the store.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests, authorities and witnesses said.

An Apple Store was hit at around 8 p.m. and police chased fleeing teenagers, recovering dropped iPhones and a “pile of iPads” at one spot, a police statement said.

More than 100 people who appeared to be teenagers looted a Lululemon store, NBC10 Philadelphia reported, citing a police officer.

Video posted on social media showed masked people in hoodies running out of Lululemon and police officers grabbing several and tackling them to the sidewalk, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

No injuries were immediately reported but CBS Philadelphia said a security guard was assaulted at the Foot Locker.

The flash mob-style ransacking followed an earlier peaceful protest over a judge’s Tuesday decision to dismiss murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window.

However, several police commanders said that the store ransacking wasn’t connected to earlier demonstrations, CBS Philadelphia reported.

The thefts also occurred on the same day that Target announced it will close nine stores in four states, including one in New York City’s East Harlem neighborhood, and three in the San Francisco Bay Area, saying that theft and organized retail crime have threatened the safety of its workers and customers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials would like to issue a reminder that when visitors to the refuge are out in nature...
75-year-old gored by longhorn at Wildlife Refuge
Three men have been charged in the death of an inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center.
Three men charged in connection to Comanche County Detention Center death
A 22-year-old Walters daycare worker has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious...
Walters daycare worker charged after alleged lewd acts involving two girls attending the daycare
Anyone with any information on Presgrove’s case is encouraged to reach out to police.
Family of Noah Presgrove calls on public for help
Air Evac Helicopter at the Wildlife Refuge responding to the call of two stranded climbers.
Norman firefighter dies after rock climbing accident at Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

Lawton City Council discusses Lawton Animal Welfare and more.
Council discusses expansion request for Lawton Animal Welfare and more
Flyer for Larry Bush's campaign.
Senate 32 Election preview: Larry Bush
The new sauces will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide starting Oct. 9.
McDonald’s adding 2 new sauces to menu
FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios