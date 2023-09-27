Expert Connections
Parks Jones Realty: Average home asking price in Lawton sits at $235,000

Housing prices continue to fluctuate, but thankfully this week’s numbers are looking better...
Housing prices continue to fluctuate, but thankfully this week’s numbers are looking better than last.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Housing prices continue to fluctuate, but thankfully this week’s numbers are looking better than last.

Parks Jones Realtors say there are 301 homes currently listed for sale in Lawton, with an average asking price of more than $235,000.

They’ve also been on the market for around 71 days.

The average sold price in the last 12 months is just under $180,000, while the average list price is just above $182,000.

According to Bank Rate, mortgage rates are staying at a 22-year high as the Federal Reserve holds off on an interest hike.

