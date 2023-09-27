See You at the Pole took place across the nation, including Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - See You at the Pole took place across the nation today and students at Eisenhower Middle School in Lawton gathered around their school’s flag pole.

This year, pastors and Lawton Mayor Stan Booker joined them. The prayer was followed by a fellowship and refreshments at Christian book store The Salt Cellar.

Store manager, Teresia Bruce, was among those gathered in prayer today.

“Just having a day set aside to come out and pray for our families,” Bruce said. “We’re thankful that we have the freedom to be able to do that, and we just want to represent that there is hope and God can help us with whatever it is that we need.”

“See You at the Pole” began in 1990 as a global day of student prayer and happens on the fourth Wednesday each September.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.