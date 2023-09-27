Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Senate 32 Election preview: Larry Bush

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Larry Bush is running for the vacant seat for the Democratic Party. He is originally from Ada, but moved to Lawton after graduating from Oklahoma University.

Bush said he started a insurance agency that has been in business for the past 20 years.

Since then, he said he’s been involved with the Lawton community.

“I do a lot of volunteer work. I visit the elementary schools here. I go and read to the kids books. Talk to them about the importance of education. That’s been something that I really love to do, and I’ve been doing that for the last 20 years,” said Bush.

Bush said he struggled a lot in school and wanted to fight for education after learning about the problems in Oklahoma’s school system.

The state ranks low in multiple areas compared to the rest of the United States, according to Bush and he plans to address these low numbers if elected.

“All the measurables that count: education, healthcare. We’ve had all these low numbers for over a decade, and the state has been dominated by one party,” Bush said. “It’s going to take a bipartisan effort to make those numbers better for us.”

He said his the experience he’s gotten through his agency and volunteering in the community makes him qualified to care for the people who live in District 32.

“I’ve been doing customer service and serving the community for 20 years, protecting their most valuable assets in their home, in their auto people have been trusting me with,” said Bush. “So I’ve been doing the work. I’m prepared, I’m ready for it, I’ve been doing it.”

Bush said he has an open door policy, so anyone can walk into his office or call him with any questions about his campaign.

The primary election is on October 10 and the general election is on December 12.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

