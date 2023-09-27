Expert Connections
Traffic safety event prepares teens to hit the road in Duncan

A special traffic safety event was held in Duncan this morning to better prepare teens who are set to hit the road.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The traffic safety program was held at the Simmon’s Center in Duncan.

There, groups and students came out to learn about the dangers of impaired driving of any kind, whether it’s driving under the influence or driving while distracted.

”We are going to be consuming transportation for the rest of our lives,” said the Director of Oklahoma Challenge, Nelle Rogers. “And so catching them when they’re young is very important so that they can grow up knowing that it’s not cool to use your phone and drive. That you’re putting yourself, your passengers and everybody else (in danger) out on the road.”

The program engaged students with various hands-on activities and connected them with safety professionals, like troopers from OHP.

