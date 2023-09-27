Wednesdays with Fort Sill: New Spouse Orientation

Expert Connections
During the interview, many events coming to Fort Sill in October were discussed.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, we welcomed Virginia Aid for Wednesdays with Fort Sill.

During the interview, many events coming to Fort Sill in October were discussed such as a proclamation signing for Domestic Violence Prevention month and Frontier Days.

New spouse orientation day was also discussed. This event will take place on Sept. 28, 2023.

To learn more about these events and all the others discussed during the interview, watch the interview above.

