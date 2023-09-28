Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

3-year-old dead, man injured after shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, neighborhood

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old child was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Thursday. (WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb confirmed a child was shot and killed Thursday in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old boy was inside a car with his mother and 11-month-old sibling around 2:20 p.m. in the neighborhood when shots rang out.

A man was standing outside the car. The 3-year-old and man were both shot, according to police.

Cleveland first responders took the victims to a hospital, where police said the child died.

The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Persons of interest have been detained in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Investigators are still searching for additional persons of interest.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Stephens County, a Duncan man faces five felony counts and 22 years in prison following a...
Duncan man leads police on chase while intoxicated, authorities say
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge sign
Statement released regarding bison killed on private property
Nephew of man gored by longhorn speaks out
Nephew of man gored by bull speaks out
David Pennington was arrested on Sept. 20 after the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department received...
Temple man arrested after allegedly breaking into home and assaulting resident
Buffalo killed on private property by refuge employees, residents claim
Buffalo killed on private property by refuge employees, residents claim

Latest News

Trucks from all over the state of Oklahoma will compete in Chickasha for the Oklahoma Food...
Community Conversations: Oklahoma Food Truck Championship taking place in Chickasha Saturday
Tomorrow will be a very similar to today however winds will be higher
A cold front next week brings cooler temps and better rain chances | 9/28PM
Roger Antonucci turned 102 years old.
Man celebrating 102nd birthday says having a sense of humor keeps him young
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic Ocean, trailing Tropical Storm Philippe