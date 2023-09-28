Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

A cold front next week brings cooler temps and better rain chances | 9/28PM

Tomorrow will be a very similar to today however winds will be higher
Tomorrow will be a very similar to today however winds will be higher
By Lexie Walker
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s another warm afternoon outside with all locations in the mid 90s. Skies will stay mostly sunny until sunset at 7:23PM. Overnight, skies will stay mostly clear with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. Tomorrow will be a very similar to today (sun/clouds with highs in the mid 90s) however winds will increase. We’ll see sustained winds out of the south at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts up to 30mph.

Friday night football will stay mostly clear with temperatures to start the games in the low 90s under mostly clear skies. I think that most will stay dry however far western counties (Childress and Cottle in Texas) could see a shower or two but this threat will stay very minimal.

Saturday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs staying in the mid 90s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s. The dry conditions continues into Sunday but skies will be filled with more clouds. Highs will stay in the low 90s. South winds at 10 to 15mph with wind gusts in the mid 20s.

There are some pattern chances ahead. There will be a cold front set to move in on Wednesday but when the front arrives is still to be determined. If the evolution is faster than rain chances will peak Tuesday night into Wednesday. If the progression is somewhat slower, then rain showers will peak on Wednesday into Wednesday night.

I have rain chances at 20 percent on Tuesday with rain chances at 40 percent on Wednesday. Not only will rain chances be higher but temperatures will be lower. We’re looking at highs in the low 90s on Tuesday and the mid 80s on Wednesday. Even cooler temperatures, highs in the upper 70s by next Thursday.

Have a great Friday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Stephens County, a Duncan man faces five felony counts and 22 years in prison following a...
Duncan man leads police on chase while intoxicated, authorities say
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge sign
Statement released regarding bison killed on private property
Nephew of man gored by longhorn speaks out
Nephew of man gored by bull speaks out
David Pennington was arrested on Sept. 20 after the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department received...
Temple man arrested after allegedly breaking into home and assaulting resident
Buffalo killed on private property by refuge employees, residents claim
Buffalo killed on private property by refuge employees, residents claim

Latest News

Rain chances are on the back half of the 7 day forecast | 9/28 AM
Rain chances are on the back half of the 7 day forecast | 9/28 AM
Dry & warm again tomorrow
Dry & warm again tomorrow | 9/27PM
Dry & warm again tomorrow
Dry & warm again tomorrow | 9/27PM
Dry & warm again tomorrow
Dry & warm again tomorrow | 9/27PM