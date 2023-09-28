A cold front next week brings cooler temps and better rain chances | 9/28PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s another warm afternoon outside with all locations in the mid 90s. Skies will stay mostly sunny until sunset at 7:23PM. Overnight, skies will stay mostly clear with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. Tomorrow will be a very similar to today (sun/clouds with highs in the mid 90s) however winds will increase. We’ll see sustained winds out of the south at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts up to 30mph.

Friday night football will stay mostly clear with temperatures to start the games in the low 90s under mostly clear skies. I think that most will stay dry however far western counties (Childress and Cottle in Texas) could see a shower or two but this threat will stay very minimal.

Saturday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs staying in the mid 90s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s. The dry conditions continues into Sunday but skies will be filled with more clouds. Highs will stay in the low 90s. South winds at 10 to 15mph with wind gusts in the mid 20s.

There are some pattern chances ahead. There will be a cold front set to move in on Wednesday but when the front arrives is still to be determined. If the evolution is faster than rain chances will peak Tuesday night into Wednesday. If the progression is somewhat slower, then rain showers will peak on Wednesday into Wednesday night.

I have rain chances at 20 percent on Tuesday with rain chances at 40 percent on Wednesday. Not only will rain chances be higher but temperatures will be lower. We’re looking at highs in the low 90s on Tuesday and the mid 80s on Wednesday. Even cooler temperatures, highs in the upper 70s by next Thursday.

Have a great Friday! -LW

