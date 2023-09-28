Community Conversations: Oklahoma Food Truck Championship taking place in Chickasha Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Trucks from all over the state of Oklahoma will compete in Chickasha for the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship.

Joining 7News to discuss the event is one of the directors, Jim Cowan.

The event is the 6th annual and is taking place in downtown Chickasha. All of the trucks will be competing for $10,000 in prize money.

There will be over 30 different trucks from all over Oklahoma as well as a couple from Texas. The food trucks will consist of many different styles of food including Mexican, barbeque, desserts and more.

If someone is interested in being a judge, this year they can come to the championship, follow the Facebook and Instagram pages, write a review and tag the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship, they will be given a chance to be selected as a guest judge for next year’s competition.

You can find more information about the event here.

