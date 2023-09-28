Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Community Conversations: Oklahoma Food Truck Championship taking place in Chickasha Saturday

Trucks from all over the state of Oklahoma will compete in Chickasha for the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship.
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Trucks from all over the state of Oklahoma will compete in Chickasha for the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship.

Joining 7News to discuss the event is one of the directors, Jim Cowan.

The event is the 6th annual and is taking place in downtown Chickasha. All of the trucks will be competing for $10,000 in prize money.

There will be over 30 different trucks from all over Oklahoma as well as a couple from Texas. The food trucks will consist of many different styles of food including Mexican, barbeque, desserts and more.

If someone is interested in being a judge, this year they can come to the championship, follow the Facebook and Instagram pages, write a review and tag the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship, they will be given a chance to be selected as a guest judge for next year’s competition.

You can find more information about the event here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Stephens County, a Duncan man faces five felony counts and 22 years in prison following a...
Duncan man leads police on chase while intoxicated, authorities say
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge sign
Statement released regarding bison killed on private property
Nephew of man gored by longhorn speaks out
Nephew of man gored by bull speaks out
David Pennington was arrested on Sept. 20 after the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department received...
Temple man arrested after allegedly breaking into home and assaulting resident
Buffalo killed on private property by refuge employees, residents claim
Buffalo killed on private property by refuge employees, residents claim

Latest News

On Saturday, Sept. 30, optometrists across Oklahoma will give back to their communities for...
Eye Care On Gore celebrates ‘Giving Sight Day’ with free eye exams Friday
Trucks from all over the state of Oklahoma will compete in Chickasha for the Oklahoma Food...
Community Conversations: Oklahoma Food Truck Championship taking place in Chickasha Saturday
Students recreate driving under the influence at the event hosted by Oklahoma Challenge.
Traffic safety event prepares teens to hit the road in Duncan
Fort Sill Auxiliary hosts dance to fundraise for veterans
Fort Sill Auxiliary hosts dance to fundraise for veterans