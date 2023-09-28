Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Costco is now selling 24-karat gold bars

Costco is now selling bars of gold.
Costco is now selling bars of gold.(CNN, Costco Wholesale)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s a new one to add to your Costco shopping list -- a gold bar.

The retailer is now selling 1-ounce, 24-karat gold bars for just under $2,000 each.

They’re available on Costco’s website and come individually stamped with a unique serial number.

A Costco top executive says they’re a hot item, selling out within a couple of hours after landing on the website.

The bars come from the South African mining company Rand Refinery and Swiss precious metal supplier PAMP Suisse.

The gold is non-refundable and ships via UPS.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Stephens County, a Duncan man faces five felony counts and 22 years in prison following a...
Duncan man leads police on chase while intoxicated, authorities say
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge sign
Statement released regarding bison killed on private property
Nephew of man gored by longhorn speaks out
Nephew of man gored by bull speaks out
David Pennington was arrested on Sept. 20 after the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department received...
Temple man arrested after allegedly breaking into home and assaulting resident
Buffalo killed on private property by refuge employees, residents claim
Buffalo killed on private property by refuge employees, residents claim

Latest News

Geronimo Fire Department was dispatched to a grassfire near 112th on Tinney Road.
Authorities called to Comcanche Co. grassfire, discover deadly wreck
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. Menendez pled...
Menendez tells Senate colleagues he won’t resign, remains defiant amid bribery charges
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
The homeowner said he does not know the suspect and has never seen him in the neighborhood...
Ring camera shows burglar singing (surprisingly well) before breaking into home, police say
File - Mei Michelson prepares to watch a Netflix DVD at her home in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct....
Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service bows out as its red-and-white envelopes make their final trip