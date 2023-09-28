Eye Care On Gore celebrates ‘Giving Sight Day’ with free eye exams

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Saturday, Sept. 30, optometrists across Oklahoma will give back to their communities for Giving Sight Day, which gives them the opportunity to give free eye exams.

As part of that push, Dr. Kevein Stieb and Dr. Monique Leong will give free eye exams on Friday, Sept. 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Eye Care on Gore in Lawton.

If you plan on taking part, you’ll need an appointment.

To do that, you can call (580) 355-3036, and don’t forget to mention that you’re scheduling for Giving Sight Day!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.