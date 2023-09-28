Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Eye Care On Gore celebrates 'Giving Sight Day' with free eye exams

On Saturday, Sept. 30, optometrists across Oklahoma will give back to their communities for...
On Saturday, Sept. 30, optometrists across Oklahoma will give back to their communities for Giving Sight Day, which gives them the opportunity to give free eye exams.(PRNewswire)
By Destany Fuller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Saturday, Sept. 30, optometrists across Oklahoma will give back to their communities for Giving Sight Day, which gives them the opportunity to give free eye exams.

As part of that push, Dr. Kevein Stieb and Dr. Monique Leong will give free eye exams on Friday, Sept. 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Eye Care on Gore in Lawton.

If you plan on taking part, you’ll need an appointment.

To do that, you can call (580) 355-3036, and don’t forget to mention that you’re scheduling for Giving Sight Day!

