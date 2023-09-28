Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Kiowa Tribe meets with officials from Texas city to discuss turning Hobart in a ‘Smart City’

The Kiowa Tribe and the mayor’s office for the City of Pharr met Wednesday to discuss Hobart and options on how to supply the city with broadband service.
By Anthony Winn
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa Tribe and the mayor’s office for the City of Pharr met Wednesday to discuss Hobart and options on how to supply the city with broadband service.

The tribe is hoping to help by making the small town of Hobart a “Smart City”.

Cynthia Garza Reyes, the Director of External Relations for the City of Pharr, talked to those in attendance about what this new plan could do.

“You have the ability to now have the ability to work remotely, you now have the ability to now connect in terms of telehealth,” said Reyes. “If you don’t have access to a doctor that is an hour away you can jump on the internet and be able to talk to your doctor.”

She says service companies leave them out because they are too rural.

”They are considered to be on the outskirts of the state and so on but yet those populations are still important and that’s why it is important that a lot of these rural communities feel that they can get to a position where they feel self-sufficient,” Reyes stated.

During the presentation, people brought up how students have to buy from food places with free wifi just to do their homework.

Kiowa Tribe Chairman Lawrence SpottedBird talked about discovering that students are struggling to find the internet.

“We need to target the youth to connect them not just surf the internet but for practice purposes like education like for us the Kiowa Tribe where language and education learning our Kiowa language learning our history,” said Spottedbird.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old Walters daycare worker has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious...
Walters daycare worker charged after alleged lewd acts involving two girls attending the daycare
Three men have been charged in the death of an inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center.
Three men charged in connection to Comanche County Detention Center death
Officials would like to issue a reminder that when visitors to the refuge are out in nature...
75-year-old gored by longhorn at Wildlife Refuge
Buffalo killed on private property by refuge employees, residents claim
Buffalo killed on private property by refuge employees, residents claim
Air Evac Helicopter at the Wildlife Refuge responding to the call of two stranded climbers.
Norman firefighter dies after rock climbing accident at Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

Special meeting for new LATS transfer facility.
New LATS transfer facility reliant on highly competitive federal grants
The Kiowa Tribe and the mayor’s office for the City of Pharr met Wednesday to discuss Hobart...
Kiowa Tribe meets with officials from Texas city to discuss turning Hobart in a ‘Smart City’
Dr. Jean Hausheer
Senate District 32 Preview: Dr. Jean Hausheer
Ellis explained why she's the best candidate for the seat.
Senate District 32 Preview: Jennifer Ellis