LPS changes safety procedure terminology

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools is changing their vocabulary when it comes to safety procedures.

7News Reporter Destany Fuller sat down with LPS officials who explained the reason behind those changes.

”We used to have ‘lockout’ and ‘lockdown’, but it was too confusing in a crisis situation,” Jason James, Assistant Superintendent and Chief Operations Officer for LPS, said. “So, we actually went with the new terminology that is now ‘hold’ and ‘secure’.”

James said the full list of new terms are: Hold, Secure, Lockdown, Evacuate, and Shelter.

He says this change helps get rid of a ‘gray area’ left by the terms, ‘lockdown’ and ‘lockout,’ adding that not every term means the worst.

”Lot of people automatically think that we’re talking about an active shooter,” James said. “But sometimes, the most common practice that we get is we just have a student that’s having a medical issue, and that we need to have a term so that way our first responders and paramedics can get to a situation.”

James said LPS wants to be as transparent as possible during these scenarios.

”We want to be transparent with our parents on what’s going on,” James said. “Sometimes the information has to come after the situation because it depends on what the response dictates.”

James stresses this change is to avoid panicking parents.

”We hope that our parents start understanding that the only time they’ll hear the word ‘lockdown’ is when there is a potential threat,” James said.

If you’re not receiving LPS alerts, you can contact your child’s principal directly to get enrolled.

