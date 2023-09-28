Nephew of man gored by bull speaks out

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It sounds like something out of a movie, an attack from a longhorn bull put a 75-year-old in the hospital with severe injuries.

Dante Stevens says he had taken his uncle to hear elk bugling at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. A frequent visitor, he says they never would have gotten close to a bull on purpose. The two had paused to talk by a fence when they heard an approaching truck.

“I kept hearing the horn honking and stuff, and we talked and I looked at him to say something and out of the corner of my eye, the bull popped up out of a little draw that was right next to us”, explained Stevens.

He says he tried to slowly get the attention of the bull in order to direct him away from his uncle, but when the older man moved, the bull charged.

Stevens said, “He slammed him to the ground and then turned and then he went about fifteen yards away and turned and swerved back off. And he did not want to leave and I thought I he was fixing to come back, so I thought I’m fixing to have to lay on my uncle and now we’re both going to get killed.”

Once the bull moved away, Stevens says he put pressure on his uncle’s injury and started waving down nearby cars. Luckily, someone nearby had seen what happened and had bandages and gloves. He helped Stevens until a ranger showed up to radio for a med-evac.

“He saw it also. I don’t know his name, but I’m very thankful for him”, expressed Stevens.

Stevens says his uncle came out of surgery around 1 a.m. His grandson has since come to take him back home to Georgia, which is where he was visiting from. He is now home and recovering.

