Rain chances are on the back half of the 7 day forecast | 9/28 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will begin with temperatures sitting in the mid-60s and mostly clear skies. Sunrise will kick in at 7:26 A.M. with lots of sunshine in the area. Winds will be out of the south throughout the day at 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s with lots of sunshine in the forecast.

Tomorrow will begin with morning temperatures in the mid-60s. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day with afternoon highs reaching the mid-90s. Southern winds will pick up at 10 to 20 mph during the day with gusts up to 30 mph possible. There is a chance for an isolated shower or two in western Texoma tomorrow night, but the majority of the area will remain dry.

Temperatures will drop over the weekend slightly into the low 90s as more cloud coverage rolls into the area. Winds will continue to be gusty on both Saturday and Sunday. While skies will be cloudy over the weekend, we should remain dry.

Next week is when we expect a weather pattern change to roll into the area. Details are still fuzzy at this time, but we do expect a cold front to attempt to move through the area sometime in the middle of next week. When this cold front rolls through, we expect widespread rain/storms to return to the area. As of this morning, rain looks to return to the area as soon as Tuesday afternoon, and the cold front arrives on Wednesday afternoon. The timing of the cold front is still up in the air, so the timing of the rain may change as we move closer.

Have a great Thursday! - Alex Searl

