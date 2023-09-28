Senate District 32 Preview: Dr. Jean Hausheer

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dr. Jean Hausheer has been a doctor for 42 years, with the last 12 of those years being practiced in Lawton. She’s hoping to become the next senator for District 32.

A self-labeled “Reagan Republican” since 1975, Dr. Hausheer says she has been a registered Republican longer than any of her opponents in this Oklahoma State Senate race, which will make her votes quite predictable.

“I will take all issues through two filters; one is the Constitution and the second thing will be the Holy Bible,” said Dr. Hausheer. “So any legislation that would come across my desk that would be contrary to either of those two filters, I would not support.”

She has a very clear set of objectives to accomplish; Improve health care, including mental health care, lower taxes and push to eliminate unnecessary taxes, and promote education that puts children first.

She believes the skill set she gained from being a physician has provided her with a unique perspective that can benefit Oklahomans.

“If we want better business outcomes, we have to have better healthcare outcomes,” Dr. Hausheer stated. “We learned that a sick workforce is not a working workforce.”

Dr. Hausheer believes that the state has what it needs to improve, but it lacks in its management. She wants to do away with state department legislative liaisons and replace them with internal auditors.

“Oklahoma is not a poor state, we are a poorly managed state,” Dr. Hausheer claims. “Oklahoma’s current audit system is underperforming. What they have is a simple financial audit and what we really need is a performance audit.”

You can contact Doctor Jean Hausheer at her website, votedrjean.com, and be sure to watch the continuing candidate previews next week, as well as tune into the upcoming Oklahoma State Senate District 32 debate on Sept. 28.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.