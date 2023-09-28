Senate District 32 Preview: Jennifer Ellis

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Jennifer Ellis is a wife, mother and Lawton native.

Now, she’s the president of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, but also has some political experience under her belt.

”I was the chair of the Chamber of Commerce, as well as state boards that Governor Stitt has put me on,” she said. “Including the Oklahoma Bar Association, professional Responsibilities Tribunal, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. So I know how government works.”

She shared some of the concerns she’d like to address within district 32.

”Well I really feel like Senate District 32 is falling behind some of our other communities in the state,” she explained. “We need to help improve our tourism in this state, or in our area. We need to increase our water meters here.”

The Army veteran’s goal is to make the community more hospitable, while keeping the military strong. Ellis also wants to address what she believes is a workforce problem in the area.

”We need to address what’s keeping people from going to work in Southwest Oklahoma,” Ellis said. “Statewide we have a workforce shortage. While we have extraordinarily low unemployment rates right now, we also don’t have very high work-participation rates.”

She added her belief that she’s the best woman for the job.

”I am able to step in and be impactful that very first day,” she said.

Those interested in reaching Ellis can contact her through her website, or by calling her at 580-512-1783.

The election will take place on Tuesday, October 10th.

