Temple High School helps Temple VFD stay hydrated with donation

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s been a busy year for firefighters, including the volunteer firefighters at Temple VFD.

To show their support, the school there made a big donation to help crews stay hydrated while on the job.

Temple High School held a fundraiser and was able to provide 15 cases of Gatorade to the volunteers.

We spoke with Temple’s Volunteer Fire Chief, Joe Harris, who says they started off the year well-stocked, but because of a busy fire season, they started running out of the essentials.

“We kind of put out a message on Facebook asking anybody who’d like to help us out and donate water, and we received overwhelming support,” said Harris. “It makes you feel like you’re appreciated for the job you do. All these guys, we leave for work to these fires for hours at a time. A lot of us have missed several days of work these past few months. So we’re just really appreciative if they want to support us and want to help us out.”

It wasn’t just the school that lent a helping hand.

Harris says multiple area businesses and members of the community stepped up in a big way, making sure they’re able to respond to emergencies without fear of running dehydration.

