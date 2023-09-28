Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Unclaimed veteran funeral service takes place at Ft. Sill National Cemetery

Unclaimed veteran's funeral service takes place
By Johnathan Lewis
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Airman Ronnie Haynes joined the Air Force when he was just 21-years-old in April of of 1976. He passed away on Aug. 23, 2023.

While it’s unknown if he has any immediate family, he certainly wasn’t laid to rest without the company of fellow veterans. Members of the Patriot Guard Riders and the Combat Vets groups, along with some active duty soldiers, attended the service to pay honor to an unclaimed comrade.

“We’ve had people from different states come down here before and stand in for these unclaimed veterans. It shows great support, great love for the veterans who, you know, like I said earlier, have given their time and their sacrifices away from, whether they had family or not, to serve this country that we live in”, said Steve Rose, a veteran who attended the funeral service.

Airman Haynes served the country for two years before being discharged from the Air Force. His service was honored by the military through the playing of “Taps”, the presentation of a U.S. flag and a detailed uniform of military personnel.

