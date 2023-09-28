What a catch! Crews catch 400-pound stingray along Atlantic coast

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A crew surveying the Long Island Sound ended up catching a 400-pound stingray this week.

Officials with Connecticut Fish and Wildlife said the stingray was more than 6 feet long and 5 feet wide.

“These gentle giants are found along the Atlantic coast from New England to Florida but are relatively rare in the Long Island Sound,” the crew shared.

The animals have venomous spines on their tail, but officials said they are not aggressive. The stingrays are also not frequently found in shallow areas where people swim.

Wildlife officials shared a picture of the catch on Wednesday, showing the stingray laying on its back under the supervision of crews from the Long Island Sound Trawl Survey.

“Our crew quickly took some measurements and immediately returned the stingray to the water to watch it swim away alive and well,” officials with Connecticut Fish and Wildlife said.

According to Connecticut officials, the Long Island Sound Trawl Survey team measures the abundance of animals in the Long Island Sound.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.