Wild hogs who ruined parts of Cache Creek Cemetery caught

The hogs tunneled their way under a fence earlier this month and did significant damage to the cemetery.
By Destany Fuller, Justin Allen Rose and Korey Middleton
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The wild hogs who ruined parts of the Cache Creek Cemetery have finally been caught.

The hogs tunneled their way under a fence earlier this month and did significant damage to the cemetery.

The Kiowa-Comanche-Apache (KSA) Intertribal Land had to use set-up traps to catch the animals.

KCA officials say they were grateful for all the help from the United States Department of Agriculture who helped in the capture.

