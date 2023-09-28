Wild hogs who ruined parts of Cache Creek Cemetery caught

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The wild hogs who ruined parts of the Cache Creek Cemetery have finally been caught.

The hogs tunneled their way under a fence earlier this month and did significant damage to the cemetery.

The Kiowa-Comanche-Apache (KSA) Intertribal Land had to use set-up traps to catch the animals.

KCA officials say they were grateful for all the help from the United States Department of Agriculture who helped in the capture.

