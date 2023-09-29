Cameron University hosts workshop help those interested in teaching
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is reaching out to anyone looking to become an educator to join its “CU Become a Teacher Workshop.”
The virtual program will run Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m.
The workshop will offer attendees information on the many ways to become a certified teacher in Oklahoma.
You can register for the event and get the Zoom link for the presentation through their website.
