Cameron University hosts workshop help those interested in teaching

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is reaching out to anyone looking to become an educator to join its “CU Become a Teacher Workshop.”

The virtual program will run Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m.

The workshop will offer attendees information on the many ways to become a certified teacher in Oklahoma.

You can register for the event and get the Zoom link for the presentation through their website.

