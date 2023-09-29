Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cameron University hosts workshop help those interested in teaching

Cameron University hosts ‘Care and Health’ Academic Festival
Cameron University hosts ‘Care and Health’ Academic Festival(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is reaching out to anyone looking to become an educator to join its “CU Become a Teacher Workshop.”

The virtual program will run Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m.

The workshop will offer attendees information on the many ways to become a certified teacher in Oklahoma.

You can register for the event and get the Zoom link for the presentation through their website.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geronimo Fire Department was dispatched to a grassfire near 112th on Tinney Road.
Authorities called to Comanche Co. grassfire, discover deadly wreck
Nephew of man gored by longhorn speaks out
Nephew of man gored by bull speaks out
In Stephens County, a Duncan man faces five felony counts and 22 years in prison following a...
Duncan man leads police on chase while intoxicated, authorities say
Footage courtesy of KCA
Wild hogs who ruined parts of Cache Creek Cemetery caught
Tomorrow will be a very similar to today however winds will be higher
A cold front next week brings cooler temps and better rain chances | 9/28PM

Latest News

Donald Wayne Smith receives Citation of Civic Valor
Haley’s Heroes: Donald Wayne Smith receives Citation of Civic Valor
Duncan Arts and Crafts Festival
Duncan Arts and Craft Fair gives opportunity for vendors to sell merchandise
The Duncan Arts and Crafts Fair opened today at the Simmons Center.
Duncan Arts and Craft Fall Event gives opportunity for vendors to sell wares
Funeral service for Greg Cross.
Altus community lined the streets to honor late Fire Chief Greg Cross