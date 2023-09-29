Comanche Nation reacts to bison killed on private property

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two bison were found dead on a Meers man’s property after they were shot by staff with the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

The Comanche Nation, who has significant ties with the animal, is reacting to the news.

7News spoke with an official with the Comanche Nation’s Historic Preservation Office, Martina Minthorn, who says she is saddened that the bison were killed and then left to rot on the man’s property with no recourse. She added that their sudden death did not give the Comanche Nation time to plan a proper ceremony for the bison.

“We want to make sure if these actually did have disease, how come they weren’t tested as soon as they were shot, and why did they have to be shot? They should’ve been testing these animals, and rounding them up,” said Minthorn. “That’s just insane that they didn’t do more to protect those animals and landowners.”>

Minthorn says the fate of the Comanche people and the buffalo have been linked for hundreds of years.

She says whenever a bison dies, every part of the animal is used, from the bones to the skin, fur, and meat.

Unfortunately, due to the circumstances surrounding the bison’s death, Minthorn says these traditions were not able to be followed.

