Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation receives excellence award

The award is given to organizations for their work in communities with at least 25,000 residents.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation received a special award.

They were awarded a 2023 Excellence in Economic Development Gold Award from the International Economic Development Council.

The award is given to organizations for their work in communities with at least 25,000 residents.

Two people with the organization were also honored at the annual conference during a “Recognition Night” event in Dallas.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geronimo Fire Department was dispatched to a grassfire near 112th on Tinney Road.
Authorities called to Comanche Co. grassfire, discover deadly wreck
Nephew of man gored by longhorn speaks out
Nephew of man gored by bull speaks out
In Stephens County, a Duncan man faces five felony counts and 22 years in prison following a...
Duncan man leads police on chase while intoxicated, authorities say
Footage courtesy of KCA
Wild hogs who ruined parts of Cache Creek Cemetery caught
Tomorrow will be a very similar to today however winds will be higher
A cold front next week brings cooler temps and better rain chances | 9/28PM

Latest News

Duncan Arts and Crafts Festival
Duncan Arts and Craft Fair gives opportunity for vendors to sell merchandise
American Staffordshire Terrier Mix
Furry Friend Friday: American Staffordshire Terrier Mix
KSWO hosted a live debate, Sept. 28, 2023, for candidates running in the State Senate District...
WATCH: Oklahoma State Senate District 32 Primary Debate
The award is given to organizations for their work in communities with at least 25,000 residents.
Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation receives excellence award