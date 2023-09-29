Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation receives excellence award

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation received a special award.

They were awarded a 2023 Excellence in Economic Development Gold Award from the International Economic Development Council.

The award is given to organizations for their work in communities with at least 25,000 residents.

Two people with the organization were also honored at the annual conference during a “Recognition Night” event in Dallas.

