Duncan Arts and Craft Fair gives opportunity for vendors to sell merchandise

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Arts and Crafts Fair opened today at the Simmons Center.

They have food, shopping and door prizes.

Admission is free for the event that goes through Saturday.

Vendors from all over were invited to come set up for the event, and we were able to catch up with Recreation Director Lori Belcher to tell us more.

“We have people from all over who want to sell and are looking for shows to do, and they especially like fall shows because it’s close to Christmas and people are starting to shop for Christmas,” said Belcher. “Fall shows really do well.”

The fair runs through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

