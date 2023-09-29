Fall temperatures arrive at the end of next week | 9/29 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma. Sunrise this morning will take place at 7:27 A.M., and we should see lots of sunshine with it as we expect clear skies to begin the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for morning lows, and afternoon highs will climb into the mid-90s. With all that sunshine outside and the warmer temperatures, conditions will continue to feel summer-like outdoors, so be prepared for the heat. Winds will also be on the stronger side today as sustained southern winds at 10 to 20 mph will be present during the day with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Friday night football in Texoma will once again be hot as at kickoff (7pm) temperatures will still be in the low 90s. While the majority of the game will be played without sunshine, it will still be 80 degrees when the game is over.

These summer-like conditions will carry over into the weekend as high temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-90s, and afternoon highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s. Conditions on both days will generally stay calm, but partly cloudy skies will be present.

Monday will be the last calm day before we see the return of rain to the area. Temperatures will still reach the 90s during the afternoon hours. Starting on Monday night, rain chances will return to the forecast. Monday night’s rain chances are iffy, but there will be a better chance of seeing rain at any point on Tuesday. A cold front is being forecasted to come through the area about midday Wednesday at this point, but if it moves quicker than expected, we could see widespread rain Tuesday night. While this is a possibility, my opinion at this point is leaning toward widespread rain throughout the day on Wednesday. Regardless of the timing, we should see meaningful rainfall at some point in the middle of next week.

After the cold front moves through the area on Wednesday, we should see fall-like temperatures return to the area. Thursday’s afternoon high will be in the mid-80s, and next weekend looks like it could have highs in the 70s across the area.

Have a great weekend! - Alex Searl

