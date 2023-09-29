Furry Friend Friday: American Staffordshire Terrier Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday and while unfortunately we didn’t have an adoptable pet joining us in the studio, we did have pictures of a dog that’s up for adoption at Lawton Animal Welfare.

The dog is a female American Staffordshire Terrier mix.

Officials at Lawton Animal Welfare say she weighs about 50 pounds. Starting on Oct. 1, 2023 adoption fees will be $20.

The reduction of fee cost is thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation. It will last for the first two weeks of the month.

If you’d like to adopt this sweet pet, she’s available starting 10 a.m. tomorrow, Sept. 29, 2023.

