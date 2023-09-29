Haley’s Heroes: Donald Wayne Smith receives Citation of Civic Valor

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Haley’s Heroes is about highlighting people going above and beyond.

One man is being recognized after stopping during his busy work day and realizing a potential customer had a major gas leak.

That man is Donald Wayne Smith.

He recently received the Lawton Mayor’s Citation of Civic Valor for his actions.

Donald was working on a house when a woman asked him to look at her window. Despite having roughly 30 other jobs, he stopped anyway.

We’re told just two steps into the house he realized they had a major gas leak.

A man living inside the home didn’t want to leave because of feeling so dizzy. Officials with the company he works for said the man couldn’t smell the gas because of long lasting COVID effects.

They said Donald kept in contact with the woman and she reportedly told him she and her husband woke up the next day because of him stopping.

