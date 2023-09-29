Larry Bush’s business ransacked following District 32 debate

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Larry Bush said his good feelings from the State Senate District 32 debate ended with a phone call from a customer telling him that the windows in his business had been broken out. When he arrived he found chaos.

Bush said the scene is disheartening. But he is thankful it was before business hours.

“All the windows were busted out when I came in I noticed everything was spread out all over the floor from the front to the back,” Bush said. “It’s like they ransacked the entire office from the front to the back, went to every room, stole some petty cash and other personal items.”

He said while there have been a lot of obstacles, he is persevering because he never takes anyone’s anger or hate to heart. He said he always gives out love realizing they are only showing what’s in their hearts.

