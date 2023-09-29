Lawton High holds second annual College and Career Expo

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton High School’s gymnasium was packed on Sept. 29, 2023, as the school held its second annual College and Career Expo.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. vendor tables lined the gym to show students the options they have once they leave school.

The expo featured representatives from colleges, tech schools, military branches and even local companies.

Organizers wanted the event to give students a broad look at their options, and get a better idea of what they may want to do with their lives.

The fair was open to students from grade 9-to-12. The event was both in person and virtually.

