Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton High holds second annual College and Career Expo

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. vendor tables lined the gym to show students the options they have once they leave school.
By Justin Allen Rose and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton High School’s gymnasium was packed on Sept. 29, 2023, as the school held its second annual College and Career Expo.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. vendor tables lined the gym to show students the options they have once they leave school.

The expo featured representatives from colleges, tech schools, military branches and even local companies.

Organizers wanted the event to give students a broad look at their options, and get a better idea of what they may want to do with their lives.

The fair was open to students from grade 9-to-12. The event was both in person and virtually.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geronimo Fire Department was dispatched to a grassfire near 112th on Tinney Road.
Authorities called to Comanche Co. grassfire, discover deadly wreck
Nephew of man gored by longhorn speaks out
Nephew of man gored by bull speaks out
In Stephens County, a Duncan man faces five felony counts and 22 years in prison following a...
Duncan man leads police on chase while intoxicated, authorities say
Footage courtesy of KCA
Wild hogs who ruined parts of Cache Creek Cemetery caught
Tomorrow will be a very similar to today however winds will be higher
A cold front next week brings cooler temps and better rain chances | 9/28PM

Latest News

The Comanche Nation had an eventful year, from addressing mental and physical health within the...
Comanche Nation reacts to bison killed on private property
Front of Larry Bush's business
Larry Bush’s business ransacked following District 32 debate
Staying in the 90s over the weekend | 9/29 PM
Staying in the 90s over the weekend | 9/29 PM
Cameron University hosts ‘Care and Health’ Academic Festival
Cameron University hosts workshop help those interested in teaching