Senate District 32 Preview: Dusty Deevers

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Dusty Deevers was born and raised in Elgin where he works as a pastor and prior to that, ran the pharmacy in Elgin for five years.

“My church prayed and commissioned me to run for this office,” said Deevers. “I am taking up the duty and the responsibility of a man before God and before his constitution and before the people to fight for their liberties.”

He says he was the last to declare and decided to run for the seat because he doesn’t believe either party is in line with our nation’s founding.

“I’m running to fight for our liberties to be resecured,” Deevers claimed. “In the founding of our nation. The nation was founded to secure the blessings of liberty for ourselves and our posterity.”

Deevers says he meets the qualifications just as well as the other candidates and will fight to get rid of any government tyranny in the state of Oklahoma.

“We’re trending towards a post-constitutional republic,” Deevers stated. “The thing that qualifies me is that just as the preamble says through our declaration, I will fight for those very reasons why we established this constitution and this nation in the first place.”

He believes a large example of government tyranny was what happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had family members who were dying alone in memory care facilities and nursing homes,” said Deevers. “We had families who were told whose businesses were essential and non-essential. I’m pretty sure when I look my kids in the eye and I’m bringing home the bacon, they think I’m essential.”

Deevers says he’s thankful he’s been given this opportunity and if anyone wants to contact him for any questions they have, they can go to his website or give him a call.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.