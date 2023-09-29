Staying in the 90s over the weekend | 9/29 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today we have seen some gusty winds, but they should start to drop off a bit as we head into the evening. As for tomorrow, we are going to see those 90s again along with dry conditions. Mostly sunny skies should keep us in those 90s throughout the day, but by the following morning, we should drop around 68 degrees. Winds will be coming out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

Sunday we should have a cool start but we’ll those above average temperatures return into the lower 90s by the afternoon. Winds will be very similar to Saturday, with gusts in the mid-20s. We should have some more clouds covering the area, which will help those temperatures not get as high as Saturday.

Monday will be much of the same with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s, and we will have dry conditions. Tuesday, however, will have a 30% chance of rain. These showers will bring down temperatures for most of the area with highs being in the upper 80s. As of right now, there is no chance of severe storms but that could change so make sure to check the forecast again as we iron out the details through the weekend. Rain chances will continue into Tuesday evening, and follow through to Wednesday morning.

Have a great weekend!

-Lauren Brand

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.