Pet of The Week

Texas man leads police on high speed chase in Cotton County

A Texas man is out on bond after eluding police at speeds topping out around 130 miles an hour in Cotton County.
By Justin Allen Rose and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COTTON Co., Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas man is out on bond, facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly driving drunk, and eluding police at speeds topping out around 130 miles an hour in Cotton County.

24-year-old David Peck of Alvord is facing 9 charges in total, including two felony counts from eluding police, to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents allege, last week, Peck was found to be asleep at the wheel with his truck still in gear when Sheriff’s Deputies tried talking to him, he took off.

The Cotton County Sheriff’s Department shared the dash cam with us from the chase.

In it, you can see Deputies trying to stop Peck multiple times as he took authorities all across the county, often at speeds over a 100 miles an hour

Deputies eventually got the vehicle to stop using a Tactical Vehicle Intervention, and was arrested shortly after.

Peck’s bond was set at $150,000. He has since bonded out.

He faces more than a decade in prison if convicted. He pleaded not guilty.

