Walk commemorates Orange Shirt Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The walk blended history and the present. While it went past an old Native American boarding school, it was also held on Orange Shirt Day.

Orange Shirt Day recognizes the experiences of those who went to those schools while re-committing to the philosophy that Every Child Matters.

“We know that, through all of our boarding schools that things have happened that weren’t right, but, we’re not going to focus on that anymore, because we can’t change the past, but we can change the future. So we’ve decided to do that by bringing awareness to “Every Child Matters”, so that none of them have to ever go through something like that again”, said Lynn Munoz, who is the Health Manager of the Kiowa Tribal Head Start.

The walk started at the Head Start building, winding its way past a memorial plaque before returning to the school.

