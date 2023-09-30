Dry and warm now, cooler temperatures by the middle of next week | 9/30AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Saturday! We’re waking up to temperatures in the low 70s for most with quiet conditions. All day long, we’ll continue to some sunshine however a few passing clouds are expected through to roll in later today. 70s will turn into mid 90s by the afternoon with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

Rain free conditions today and tomorrow, despite the mostly cloudy skies for Sunday. We’ll start in the upper 60s with afternoon highs in the low 90s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s. High temperatures this weekend will stay 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

By Monday morning we’ll see temperatures walking out the door in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy skies from start to finish but I’m expecting that most of the day will stay dry with the rain activity staying confined to the panhandles of Oklahoma and north Texas.

What you won’t notice on Monday is the upper-level ridge slowly break down and shift eastward. This feature will help aid in a trough developing out west along with an area of low-pressure. That low pressure is going to be the disturbance influencing our rain chances through Tuesday, Wednesday and early Thursday morning. Rain coverage will stay scattered on Tuesday but will pick up in coverage late Tuesday night, continuing all day Wednesday. Rain will be widespread and could be heavy at times. With the clouds and rain, Tuesday will see highs in the upper 80s.

The environment could be favorable for a few strong to severe storms although there is still some questions in regards to timing/location of the trough which will determine the specifics.

By the middle of the week, a cold front is going to pass by. This will bring temperatures down into the upper 70s from Wednesday on.

The best news about the forecast? Many locations will see widespread, much needed rainfall! Morning rain showers linger around into Thursday with the cooler and drier air sticking around through next weekend.

Have a great weekend! -LW

