Geronimo Public Schools looks to save gas money with new electric buses

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After a year of waiting, Geronimo students and drivers will finally have air conditioning on their rides to and from school.

Geronimo Public Schools was one of four schools in Oklahoma to receive the new electric buses, according to Superintendent Bill Pascoe.

He said the bus batteries have an eight year warranty and for something completely free to the district, he didn’t want it to missed the opportunity.

“I was a little skeptical myself, and as the grant date was getting closer I thought, you know if I don’t apply for these things my neighbors will and they’ll get them, and everybody will wonder why I didn’t,” said Pascoe.

After a couple of test drives, Pascoe and the bus drivers said they’re ready to save on trips to the gas station. Cutting 30%-40% on their fuel expenses.

“When we bring them back we plug them and they’re being “fueled”,” said Pascoe. “Where living out here, we don’t live that far outside of Lawton, but we actually end up driving our buses to town just to get them fueled, so we’re going to save some fuel. We’re going to save some time.”

However, the school still has and will continue to use gas buses, especially for longer trips.

“As of right now we’d only be able to take them about 60 miles away, or 120 mile round trip,” Pascoe said. “We’re happy we still have the gas buses, and we’ll take them on long trips right now and use these when they’re economically efficient.”

Pascoe added down the road he believes electric buses will be a more common, if not standard occurrence in schools.

“You know there’s another new round of EPA grants right now and I know every school is applying,” said Pascoe. “It’s a coming thing and we’re on the front end of it, but that’s just because we were fortunate.”

