Cool down and rain chances on the way | 9/30 PM

Cool down and rain chances on the way
By Lauren Brand
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Saturday Texoma! As we head into the evening, temperatures will steadily decrease and eventually hit our low of 64 degrees. With the windy conditions that we have had today, this evening will be much calmer with those winds coming out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Clear and calm conditions are expected throughout the night.

Sunday looks to be much of the same with those above average temperatures. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout most of the area, with winds becoming breezy at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Wind gusts will be a little stronger reaching the mid 20s.

Heading into the work week, Monday morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s. These temperatures will gradually increase throughout the day eventually hitting a high of 92 degrees. The morning and afternoon should stay dry, but by the time we reach the evening hours, we could see some scattered showers. Currently, there is a 20% chance of rain for the area for Tuesday morning, but these chances will increase.

The main chance for rain is going to be on Wednesday, so you may want to keep an umbrella on hand. Rain at times could be heavy, and we cannot rule out the chance of some severe storms. Timing and location is still questionable with this system, but most of the area should at the very least get some much needed rain.

By the middle of next week, we will have a cold front move through the area dropping those highs into the mid-70s. These temperatures should stick around for a few days, and there is a chance for an even bigger cool down the following weekend.

Have a great rest of your evening!

-Lauren Brand

