Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rogers accounts for 4 touchdowns, North Texas defeats Abilene Christian 45-31

Chandler Rogers threw for three touchdowns, ran for another and North Texas raced to a 45-31 win over Abilene Christian
(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Chandler Rogers threw for three touchdowns, ran for another and North Texas raced to a 45-31 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.

Rogers was 23-of-36 passing for 321 yards. After the Wildcats scored a quick touchdown on the game's first drive, the Mean Green reeled off 31 straight points.

Rogers connected with Ja'Mori Maclin on an 80-yard score less than a minute after after Maverick McIvor opened the scoring with a 28-yard pass to Blayne Taylor. On the next possession Rogers scored on a 1-yard run. There was a field goal before Damon Ward hauled in a 17-yard pass from Rogers for a 24-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Isaiah Johnson capped the five straight scoring possessions with an 11-yard TD run before Abilene Christian scored 10 points in the final minute to trail 31-17 at the half.

Ward and Johnson reached the end zone for the second time each in the third quarter while Taylor finished a three-touchdown night for the Wildcats on receptions of 23 and 14 yards.

While Johnson found the end zone, Ayo Adeyi ran for 110 yards for the Mean Green (2-2). Maclin had two catches for 110 yards. North Texas ended up with 530 yards.

Jay’Veon Sunday ran for 140 yards for the Wildcats (2-3). McIvor threw for 217 yards and Taylor had six catches for 85.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Front of Larry Bush's business
Larry Bush’s business ransacked following District 32 debate
Geronimo Fire Department was dispatched to a grassfire near 112th on Tinney Road.
Authorities called to Comanche Co. grassfire, discover deadly wreck
The Comanche Nation had an eventful year, from addressing mental and physical health within the...
Comanche Nation reacts to bison killed on private property
Overview shot of the second annual College and Career Expo
Lawton High holds second annual College and Career Expo
People walking in commemoration for Orange Shirt Day
Walk commemorates Orange Shirt Day

Latest News

Mauer throws for 5 TDs, Harris catches 3 in Stephen F. Austin’s 56-27 win over Texas A&M-Commerce
Texas Rangers
Rangers wrap up first playoff berth since 2016, help eliminate Mariners with 6-1 victory
Lamar opens its Southland schedule with a win, holding off Houston Christian 21-19
Kickoff return, blocked punt spark Texas Tech in 49-28 win over Houston