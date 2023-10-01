Staying dry, but rain chances are on the way | 10/1 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Morning Texoma! We are waking up to mild temperatures in the upper 60s, and we should start to gradually increase as the sun rises. Winds this morning are calm staying between 5 to 10 mph. This won’t be the case all day, as we could see some sustained winds in the teens and gusts in the lower 20s. Mostly sunny skies are expected but as we head throughout the day we should start to see more clouds move into the area.

Heading into Monday, we are going to see very similar conditions. Lower 90s are expected throughout the area, with winds coming out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy skies are staying in the forecast, but we should see more cloud cover as we continue through the day. In the evening hours, our rain chances are going to start to increase as we head into Tuesday.

Scattered showers are expected for certain areas throughout Texoma, and with those partly cloudy skies, our high will be in the upper 80s. Wednesday will be the biggest chance for rain at 80%. Heavy rain is expected, and severe storms are not out of the question. Timing and location are still up for debate, but at the very least we should get some much needed rain for the area.

Thursday’s temperatures should be a little cooler than what we have been seeing due to a cold front. This should not cool the temperatures down too much, with highs being in the upper 70s. Those temperatures should stick around for a couple of days, and another cooldown is expected next weekend.

Have a great day!

-Lauren Brand

