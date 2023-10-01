Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Staying dry, but rain chances are on the way | 10/1 AM

Staying dry, but rain chances are on the way
By Lauren Brand
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Morning Texoma! We are waking up to mild temperatures in the upper 60s, and we should start to gradually increase as the sun rises. Winds this morning are calm staying between 5 to 10 mph. This won’t be the case all day, as we could see some sustained winds in the teens and gusts in the lower 20s. Mostly sunny skies are expected but as we head throughout the day we should start to see more clouds move into the area.

Heading into Monday, we are going to see very similar conditions. Lower 90s are expected throughout the area, with winds coming out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy skies are staying in the forecast, but we should see more cloud cover as we continue through the day. In the evening hours, our rain chances are going to start to increase as we head into Tuesday.

Scattered showers are expected for certain areas throughout Texoma, and with those partly cloudy skies, our high will be in the upper 80s. Wednesday will be the biggest chance for rain at 80%. Heavy rain is expected, and severe storms are not out of the question. Timing and location are still up for debate, but at the very least we should get some much needed rain for the area.

Thursday’s temperatures should be a little cooler than what we have been seeing due to a cold front. This should not cool the temperatures down too much, with highs being in the upper 70s. Those temperatures should stick around for a couple of days, and another cooldown is expected next weekend.

Have a great day!

-Lauren Brand

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Front of Larry Bush's business
Larry Bush’s business ransacked following District 32 debate
Geronimo Fire Department was dispatched to a grassfire near 112th on Tinney Road.
Authorities called to Comanche Co. grassfire, discover deadly wreck
The Comanche Nation had an eventful year, from addressing mental and physical health within the...
Comanche Nation reacts to bison killed on private property
Overview shot of the second annual College and Career Expo
Lawton High holds second annual College and Career Expo
People walking in commemoration for Orange Shirt Day
Walk commemorates Orange Shirt Day

Latest News

Cool down and rain chances on the way
Cool down and rain chances on the way | 9/30 PM
Many locations will see widespread, much needed rainfall starting on Tuesday
Dry and warm now, cooler temperatures by the middle of next week | 9/30AM
Staying in the 90s over the weekend | 9/29 PM
Staying in the 90s over the weekend | 9/29 PM
Staying in the 90s over the weekend | 9/29 PM
Staying in the 90s over the weekend | 9/29 PM