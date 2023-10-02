Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Biden delivers remarks to celebrate Americans with Disabilities Act

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept....
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Monday in recognition of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the White House said.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff also are scheduled to attend.

In a statement Tuesday, Biden also had celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act, which he said paved the way for the ADA.

“Every American, especially those with disabilities, is worthy of dignity and our respect and should have access to every opportunity available in our country,” he said in the statement.

According to the Department of Labor, the ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in areas including employment, transportation, public accommodations and access to government services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geronimo Fire Department was dispatched to a grassfire near 112th on Tinney Road.
Authorities called to Comanche Co. grassfire, discover deadly wreck
The Comanche Nation had an eventful year, from addressing mental and physical health within the...
Comanche Nation reacts to bison killed on private property
Front of Larry Bush's business
Larry Bush’s business ransacked following District 32 debate
Cool down and rain chances on the way
Cool down and rain chances on the way | 9/30 PM
Overview shot of the second annual College and Career Expo
Lawton High holds second annual College and Career Expo

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trial accusing Trump of lying about his wealth opens as he denounces it as a ‘scam’
Police say the incident is under investigation, and the FAA hadn’t yet released a preliminary...
Woman hit, killed by wing of airplane while riding lawnmower
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, right, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel...
Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19
Biden gives remarks in recognition of the Americans with Disabilities Act. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden remarks on Americans with Disabilities Act
Two passengers in their 80s were taken to United Regional Hospital down in Wichita Falls.
Cotton County wreck leaves two in their 80s hospitalized