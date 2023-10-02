A busy 7-day forecast with severe storms, a cold front, rain & much cooler temperatures on the way | 10/2PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re looking at a relatively quiet night. Skies will be partly cloudy with light winds and morning temperatures on either side of 70 degrees. Tuesday, outside of showers and thunderstorms, will be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will be a bit breezy sustained at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be up to 35mph.

An area of low pressure, which is currently spinning near the 4-corners, that will start to move further east during the afternoon and evening. This feature, along with enough available storm energy and a dryline setting up, will help aid in the development of severe storms. The top hazards will be large hail and damaging winds as wind shear (turning, increasing winds with heights) will be somewhat lack. Hail will be around quarter to golf ball sized. Damaging winds will range between 60 to 70mph. Areas out west will have the greatest chance tomorrow afternoon/ evening with the low threat for severe weather to the east. The timing as of now will range between 5 to 10PM.

Rain chances will continue to spread east into the overnight hours. Coverage will stay rather isolated through Wednesday morning for all locations with a low but not zero severe weather threat. Wednesday morning will start in the upper 60s under cloudy skies.

It’s a good idea to keep the rain gear close by because rain coverage will increase in coverage and intensity by the afternoon. Severe weather can’t be ruled out again. The strongest of storms are capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. At the end of the day, heavy rainfall leading to flooding concerns will be the number one threat Wednesday/ Wednesday night. Rain totals range from 2 to 4 inches with the possibility of some locations receiving even higher amounts. While a flood watch is currently not in place, this could change over the next day to day and a half. Wednesday outside of storms/ rain will see highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front will advance south throughout the evening shifting south winds to the north. As the front advances south, cooler and drier air will start to filter in. Thursday morning will start in the upper 50s to low 60s with lingering showers. All rain activity will end at the absolute latest by midday. Thursday afternoon will see some sunshine with highs on either side of 80 degrees. Light north winds.

Mid 50s to start Friday morning will turn into upper 70s by the afternoon. We’ll see more sunshine north with lingering cloud cover to the south. Friday will be wicked windy. We’ll see sustained winds at 15 to 25mph out of the northeast with wind gusts up to 40mph.

The strong northeast winds will continue to tap into a much colder airmass allowing for temperatures Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning to start in the upper 40s. Saturday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the low 70s. Some closer to I-40 may only stay in the upper 60s.

Clouds and sunshine mixed with much lighter north winds expected. Sunday will see a lot of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. South winds at 5 to 15mph.

Monday will be much of the same, mostly sunny skies, south winds at 10 to 15mph with highs closer to average in the low 80s.

Have a great week ahead! -LW

