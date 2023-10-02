City of Lawton putting on multiple events this Halloween season

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For 2023, trick-or-treating will be observed in the City of Lawton from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

While trick-or-treating will be taking place in Lawton residential neighborhoods on Oct. 31, 2023, the City of Lawton will be hosting events on the days leading up to and on the day of Halloween.

The Lawton Public Library is hosting “Boo-a-Palooza” at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at the library. This event will include a story-hour and a walk through of the library. Candy will be handed out by the library staff.

The Library will also host a “Booooo-k Walk” at Shepler Park at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2023. During the event, families will be able to walk through the park, read stories, and collect candy from stations.

The Annual City of Lawton Halloween Bash will take place in the Banquet Room of Lawton City Hall from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

A “Pumpkin Run” will be hosted by the Owens Multipurpose Center at the Mattie Beal Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 27, 2023. Free food and goodie bags will be available along with fun for the whole family. For this event, Fit Kids of Southwest Oklahoma and the United Way partnered with the recreation center.

Then, on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., an annual Trunk-or-Treat event will take place at the Owens Multipurpose Center’s parking lot.

